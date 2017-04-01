

Police say a 66-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in central New Brunswick on Friday.

RCMP Const. Carl Casey said a pickup truck and a motorhome collided shortly before 1 p.m. in Astle, N.B., about 45 minutes outside Fredericton.

On Saturday, Casey told Bell Media radio station KHJ that the driver of the truck, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Casey said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.