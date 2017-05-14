Featured
Man killed in motorcycle crash outside Fredericton
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:02AM ADT
A 53-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a fence Saturday night.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in Rockland, N.B.
The man from Windsor, N.B., died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
