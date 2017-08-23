

CTV Atlantic





WorkSafeNB is investigating a fatal workplace accident at a cranberry farm in northeastern New Brunswick.

Spokesperson Beverly Stears says the incident, which happened Tuesday at Fruit-Can Ltee, near Lameque, N.B., involved a tractor.

A worker in his 40s was taken to the Tracadie-Sheila hospital, where he died.

Stears says the coroner is also investigating the incident.

No other details were released.