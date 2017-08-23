Featured
Man killed in workplace accident at N.B. cranberry farm
In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo, farmworkers walk through a cranberry bog on a farm in Ilwaco, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 3:44PM ADT
WorkSafeNB is investigating a fatal workplace accident at a cranberry farm in northeastern New Brunswick.
Spokesperson Beverly Stears says the incident, which happened Tuesday at Fruit-Can Ltee, near Lameque, N.B., involved a tractor.
A worker in his 40s was taken to the Tracadie-Sheila hospital, where he died.
Stears says the coroner is also investigating the incident.
No other details were released.