

CTV Atlantic





A man and his pets are safe after his house caught fire in Margate, P.E.I. Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to the home on Route 6 shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, members of the New London and Kensington Fire departments were already on scene working to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the two-storey home.

Police say a man and his pets managed to escape the home without injury, but the structure was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.