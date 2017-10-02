Featured
Man, pets escape house fire in Margate, P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 12:14PM ADT
A man and his pets are safe after his house caught fire in Margate, P.E.I. Sunday morning.
The RCMP responded to the home on Route 6 shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, members of the New London and Kensington Fire departments were already on scene working to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the two-storey home.
Police say a man and his pets managed to escape the home without injury, but the structure was destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.