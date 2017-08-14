

CTV Atlantic





A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of a Cape Breton man.

Police were called to a residence in Reserve Mines, N.S. on June 25, 2015. Officers found 24-year-old Brandon Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Brandon James Berthiaume of Ben Eoin, N.S. was arrested in the Halifax area the next day and charged with first-degree murder in Kelly’s death.

Berthiaume pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of another man - Norman MacIntyre - in Reserve Mines the same day Kelly was shot and killed.

Berthiaume is set to be sentenced on Aug. 28.