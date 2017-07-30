

CTV Atlantic





Police are seeking the public’s help locating suspects involved in a robbery and assault that occurred in Halifax early Sunday morning.

At 2:45 a.m., officers located a 56-year-old man suffering stab wounds at the rear of Halifax Regional Police Headquarters at 1975 Gottigen St., in Halifax.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of Gottigen St. and Cogswell St., when he was approached by two men who stole his wallet and stabbed him in the arm and abdomen.

The suspects are both described as white, one man in his late teens and one in his thirties with a bald head.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.