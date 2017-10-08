

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a man entered a Dartmouth convenience store demanding cash and assaulted an employee at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say after the suspect entered the store at 187 Windmill Road, he attempted to get cash from the register and the employee’s wallet.

Police say the employee was assaulted during the robbery and received minor injuries that didn’t require treatment.

Officers say a weapon wasn't seen on the suspect and he left the area in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties with brown hair, wearing a white coat, black shorts and sandals.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.