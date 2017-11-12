

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax are investigating after a man wearing a mask allegedly robbed a grocery store.

Officers responded to the call at TJ’s Grocery on 290 Main Avenue at 7:18 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and immediately approached the counter, demanding cash and cigarettes.

Police say the man also threatened an employee with a knife.

According to officers, the suspect left the store after he was given a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

The employee was not injured.

Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but couldn’t locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is five-foot-nine to six-feet tall.

Investigators say he was wearing a black mask, a grey sweater with a grey hood and black vest over top and he was carrying an over the shoulder duffle bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.