The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information that helps solve the 25-year-old murder of an elderly Colchester County man.

Elmer Yuill was tending to his cows inside his barn in Beaverbook, N.S. on Oct. 26, 1991 when he was shot twice. Police believe one or more people were hiding in the loft of the barn when the 77-year-old man was killed.

An employee found Yuill’s body on the barn floor. His murder has never been solved.

"We believe there are people with critical information in relation to Mr. Yuill's death and adding it to the program is one more investigative tool we can use to help track down that information," said Cpl. Calvin Byard of the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit in a statement.

"Our goal is to find the person or persons responsible to bring them before the court and provide long-awaited answers to the family."

Yuill’s murder has been added to the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Yuill’s death is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.