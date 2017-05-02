Featured
Man's death at N.B. prison preventable: correctional investigator
Matthew Ryan Hines is shown in a handout photo. Canada's correctional investigator says the death of a Cape Breton man after being repeatedly pepper sprayed in the face raises concerns about both how guards restrain inmates and the quality of health care in penitentiaries. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wendy Gillis)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1:19PM ADT
DORCHESTER, N.B. -- Canada's correctional investigator has found that the death of a man who was repeatedly pepper sprayed at a New Brunswick prison was preventable.
Matthew Ryan Hines died at Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester on May 26, 2015.
In a report released today, Ivan Zinger says the repeated use of pepper spray at very close range appears to have contributed to Hines's rapid onset of medical complications.
The report says correctional staff used unnecessary physical and chemical force, and failed to properly respond to the medical emergency.
Zinger says those factors ultimately led to the 33-year-old's death by acute asphyxia due to pulmonary edema -- a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.
The report makes 10 recommendations, some of which are aimed at addressing systemic gaps in how Correctional Service Canada staff respond to medical emergencies.
A statement from the Hines family says they are grateful for the "thorough and detailed" investigation.
Hines was serving a five-year sentence for offences including robbery.
