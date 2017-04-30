Featured
Man sent to hospital after found injured in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 11:20AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an injured man was found in the area of Joffree Street in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.
Police say they believe an apartment on Lakefront Road is related to the incident, but they do not know how the man was injured.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
