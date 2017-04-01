

CTV Atlantic





One man has been arrested and another taken into custody following a stabbing in downtown Halifax Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just before midnight near Market and Sackville streets.

Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to his lower back.

He was treated in hospital and later released.

The suspect in his mid-20s was arrested in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.