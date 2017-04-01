Featured
Man sent to hospital following stabbing in downtown Halifax
Halifax Regional Police block off a section of Sackville and Market streets following a stabbing on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Courtesy: Callum Smith)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 1:43PM ADT
One man has been arrested and another taken into custody following a stabbing in downtown Halifax Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just before midnight near Market and Sackville streets.
Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to his lower back.
He was treated in hospital and later released.
The suspect in his mid-20s was arrested in the area.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Police have Sackville/Argyle intersection blocked off pic.twitter.com/IPY58XF0M1— Callum Smith (@smithc902) April 1, 2017