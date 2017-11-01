

CTV Atlantic





A 37-year-old man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to Ahern Manor on Gottingen Street around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the victim was found in an apartment with stab wounds. He was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim was attacked by multiple people known to him. Officers have taken two persons of interest into custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.