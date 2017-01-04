

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old man is in hospital with what could be life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Dartmouth Wednesday night, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say around 8:50 p.m., a car travelling on Albro Lake Road struck the victim with his car at the Victoria Road intersection.

The victim was sent to hospital with major injuries.

“Paramedics believe that his injuries could be life threatening, however, more extensive testing will be completed at hospital,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Albro Lake Road remains closed as officers investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say charges could be laid.