

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the violent stabbing death of a Moncton teen has been sentenced to life in prison.

Baylee Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015.

Court heard that 18-year-old Wylie had been confined in the apartment, then beaten and stabbed more than 100 times.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in Wylie’s death. His sentencing hearing began Wednesday at Moncton provincial court.

Defence lawyer Martin Goguen admitted the crime was a particularly violent one, but said Noel has a strong chance of being rehabilitated, despite a tough upbringing. Goguen suggested Wylie’s murder was a drug-fueled, unplanned affair that spiraled out of control.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The Crown was seeking 20-25 years before parole eligibility, citing the brutal violence of the crime, while the defence had asked for 10-15 years.

Justice Stephen McNally sentenced Noel to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years. Noel will serve three years concurrently for the charge of arson with disregard for human life. He will not receive credit for time served.

The Wylie family declined to comment on the sentence Thursday, saying they need time to digest the decision.

Two other people were charged with murder in Wylie’s death. Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and arson. The 19-year-old Moncton man was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard is the third person accused of first-degree murder and arson in the Baylee Wylie case. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing in May and will go to trial next February.

Court has set aside three months for that trial.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke



