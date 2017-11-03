Featured
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle in P.E.I.
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 11:38AM ADT
A 19-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car rolled over in Bellevue, P.E.I.
Kings District RCMP say the crash happened early Friday morning on Route 24.
Police say the Kings County man was ejected from his vehicle during the crash. He was sent to hospital from the scene in life-threatening condition.
Officers are still investating what caused the crash.