Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in a crosswalk at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a male pedestrian was crossing Mumford Road and Lepper Street at a marked crosswalk equipped with lights. The pedestrian did not activate the crossing lights prior to entering the road and was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses to the accident confirmed to police that the flashing lights were not used at the time of the accident, and the lights were confirmed to be in working order.

The pedestrian was issued a ticket under section 125(4) of the Motor Vehicle Act and was taken to the QEII hospital with non-life threatening injuries.