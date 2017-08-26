

CTV Atlantic





Police say the driver, a 59-year-old man, is facing charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while impaired and leaving the scene.

Officers responded to the call of a 22-year-old man hit by a vehicle while walking on the Bedford Highway in the area of Seton Road, at 8:50 p.m., Friday evening.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were able to track down the driver after a witness provided information on the vehicle that was called in.

The suspect is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and impaired driving.