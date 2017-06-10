

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are still working to determine what caused a single motor vehicle collision Saturday morning that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say around 8:30 a.m., a man driving in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole.

Paramedics attended the scene and the man was sent to hospital, according to police.

No charges have been laid, but officers expect to do so.