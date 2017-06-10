Featured
Man suffers serious injuries after losing control of vehicle along Bedford Highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 5:15PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:05PM ADT
Halifax police are still working to determine what caused a single motor vehicle collision Saturday morning that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
Halifax Regional Police say around 8:30 a.m., a man driving in the 200 block of the Bedford Highway lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole.
Paramedics attended the scene and the man was sent to hospital, according to police.
No charges have been laid, but officers expect to do so.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Cruise ship teams up with Canadians for mid-Atlantic rescue
- High winds, heavy rain leaves thousands without power in southeastern N.B.
- Police lay slew of charges in connection with Cape Breton shooting
- N.S. man dies after car plunges into water in Grand Manan
- Man suffers serious injuries after losing control of vehicle along Bedford Highway