

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Police in Fredericton say one person suffered serious injuries after being assaulted on the city's south side.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc says officers responded to an assault with a weapon around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

"A man suffered some serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit," LeBlanc told our newsroom Sunday morning.

LeBlanc did not say what type of weapon was involved, and said investigators are unsure how many suspects were involved.

He said police do not believe the attack was random in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

Headline: Man arrested after armed robbery at Fredericton business

One man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery on Fredericton's north side.

Sgt. Justin LeBlanc of the Fredericton Police Force says officers responded to a business around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

"A suspect was in possession of a weapon and demanded that staff turn over some property," LeBlanc told our newsroom Sunday morning. "The staff member complied and the suspect left the scene."

LeBlanc said an adult male was arrested about an hour later and is awaiting a court appearance this week.

No one was hurt in the incident.