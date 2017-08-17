Featured
Man surrenders to police after barricading himself inside North Sydney home
Cape Breton Regional Police respond to a home on Caledonia Street in North Sydney, N.S. on Aug. 16, 2017.
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 12:19PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 12:20PM ADT
Charges are pending against a 45-year-old man who barricaded himself inside his North Sydney, N.S. home.
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the home on Caledonia Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police allege the man threatened a neighbour with a knife before he entered his home and refused to come out.
Officers contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team, as well as a crisis negotiator, negotiated with the man for several hours.
He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested around 8:30 p.m. He was then taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.
Police say the incident was resolved peacefully and without injury.
The man remains in custody and charges are pending.