Charges are pending against a 45-year-old man who barricaded himself inside his North Sydney, N.S. home.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the home on Caledonia Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police allege the man threatened a neighbour with a knife before he entered his home and refused to come out.

Officers contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team, as well as a crisis negotiator, negotiated with the man for several hours.

He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested around 8:30 p.m. He was then taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

Police say the incident was resolved peacefully and without injury.

The man remains in custody and charges are pending.