

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police seized loaded firearms in separate incidents Tuesday.

Police arrested the 29-year-old Halifax man in connection with an outstanding assault file on Jacobs Lane around 6 p.m. The officers also seized a quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

The man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face multiple weapons and drug charges.

In a separate incident, police stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Barrington Street around 11:42 p.m. Police say the driver was taken in to custody and officers seized a loaded firearm.

The Dartmouth teen is due to appear in Halifax youth court Wednesday to face multiple weapons-related charges.