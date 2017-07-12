Featured
Man, teen face charges after Halifax police seize loaded firearms
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:04AM ADT
A 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police seized loaded firearms in separate incidents Tuesday.
Police arrested the 29-year-old Halifax man in connection with an outstanding assault file on Jacobs Lane around 6 p.m. The officers also seized a quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm.
The man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face multiple weapons and drug charges.
In a separate incident, police stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Barrington Street around 11:42 p.m. Police say the driver was taken in to custody and officers seized a loaded firearm.
The Dartmouth teen is due to appear in Halifax youth court Wednesday to face multiple weapons-related charges.
