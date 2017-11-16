

A Prince Edward Island man wanted for allegedly defrauding and stealing from a specialty tool store in Moncton has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 16 for 48-year-old David Robert MacDonald, who is facing charges of theft and fraud.

Police say MacDonald is accused of defrauding Action Fasteners of a significant amount of money between November 2016 and May 2017, while he was an employee. He is also accused of stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of tools from the store.

MacDonald was arrested in Charlottetown on Wednesday and appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday.

He is due back in court on Friday for a bail hearing.