A Cape Breton man born with cerebral palsy continued to defy the odds on Saturday as he accepted his bachelor’s degree from the Cape Breton University.

Frankie MacQueen’s parents were told he wasn’t expected to live to the age of 10. But on Saturday, the 41-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

“(It feels) great,” Frankie says. “New life for me.”

“When Frankie was born I never thought he would even go to school. They told me that he would be just a vegetable,” says Frankie’s mother, Neila MacQueen.

After studying at Cape Breton University for the past 12 years, Frankie now has two university degrees, earning a Bachelor of Arts in community studies in 2014.

“With a second degree he's so proud of himself, and I'm very proud of him,” says Neila MacQueen. “Just to succeed with one degree and now two is amazing and he is full of enthusiasm.”

Neila MacQueen insists her son's drive for success comes from within. He does have some help from a tutor, but using only one finger when he types, he's still able to use a laptop and computer on his own.

Frankie’s goal now is to open his own business so he can help people with disabilities. He wants them to know they too can have a fulfilling life.

“It's a lot of hard work, but he's had a lot of wonderful people helping him. Tutors, notetakes, personal care workers… He has to study just about every night and he has an excellent memory. He is so willing to try to succeed,” Neila MacQueen says.

Frankie says whatever the future holds for him, it's important to enjoy life instead of just living it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.