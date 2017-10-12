

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman are facing a slew of charges after the RCMP seized drugs and stolen handguns from a home in North Kentville, N.S.

Police searched the Scott Drive home on Oct. 5. They say the search was conducted as a result of an investigation into a break-in and theft at a business in Canning, N.S. on Oct. 3.

Investigators allege restricted handguns were stolen from the business during the break-in.

Police say officers recovered the stolen handguns, as well as a number of long guns and quantities of cocaine, cannabis, and a large amount of cash, from the home in North Kentville.

Two people were arrested at the home without incident.

Kyle Michael Joseph Markle and Samantha Hope Collins each faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, possession of firearms without having a licence to possess, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition without having authorization or a licence to do so, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number on it has been defaced.

Markle is facing additional charges of break and enter to a business and stealing a firearm.

Markle and Collins, both of North Kentville, appeared in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday. They were both released on conditions and are due back in court on Nov. 7.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.