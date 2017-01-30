

CTV Atlantic





Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Lincoln, N.B.

Police responded to Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 34-year-old man had been shot. He left the area and went to a motel on Lincoln Road in Fredericton. Emergency crews responded to the motel and took the man to hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Robert John Smith, also known as Bobby Martin Jr., of Fredericton.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Kingsclear First Nation man and a 23-year-old Fredericton woman Sunday in Benton, N.B.

Evan Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey appeared Monday in Burton provincial court. They each face a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Smith’s death.

Polchies and Hachey have been remanded into custody. Polchies is due back in court Tuesday. Hachey is due back in court on Feb. 10.