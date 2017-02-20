Featured
Marissa Shephard due in court to enter plea on assault charge
Marissa Shephard is accused of assaulting a correctional officer last July while in custody at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 8:24AM AST
A woman accused of killing a New Brunswick teenager is due in court today to enter a plea on a separate assault charge.
Shephard is in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie, whose body was found in a burned-out triplex in Moncton in December 2015.
Devin Morningstar was convicted of first-degree murder last November, while Tyler Noel is awaiting trial on the same charge.
