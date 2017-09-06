

CTV Atlantic





Gas prices will be set Wednesday night in New Brunswick and Thursday night in Nova Scotia, and the news is not expected to be good for Maritime motorists.

After hefty increases last week due to Hurricane Harvey in Texas, gas prices are expected to remain higher than normal for at least a few more weeks. The storm forced nearly a third of U.S. oil refineries offline, causing supply shortages across North America.

Economics professor Fazley Siddiq says there's the major supply shock will leave commodities suffering.

"It's difficult to predict how long this temporary phenomenon will persist,” Siddiq says. “It could be weeks. It could be months.”

In New Brunswick, the average price of gas is at $1.08. Experts say prices are expected to jump 13 cents at midnight.

“There's speculation there's going to be quite an increase, so we are starting to get very busy and we are doing our best to accommodate this rush of customers," says retailer Chris Scholten.

Motorists say there’s not much they can do other than wait it out.

“I'd like to see it under a dollar again, but we don't know if it’s going to happen anytime soon,” says motorist Tyler Smith.

"I myself am on a fixed income,” says motorist Tom Leblanc, “so it affects me quite a bit.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.