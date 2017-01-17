

Based on the numbers, Maritime provinces are reporting lower rates of the flu than in previous years when a similar type of influenza was detected.

Prince Edward Island is reporting 34 confirmed cases of influenza between the fall of 2016 and the first week of January. Thirty-nine cases have been confirmed in New Brunswick, which includes one death. Nova Scotia has seen 41 cases and four deaths.

Pharmacist Trisha Staples says a cold and the flu are both viruses, but the symptoms are different.

“Flu is usually more fever, body aches (that) can hit your stomach,” Staples said. “Cold is more up in the nasal region – coughing and the stuffy nose.”

Doctors say symptoms usually start one to four days after someone is exposed to the virus. While most people will recover within a week or so, children, seniors and people with chronic illnesses are at greater risk of more severe complications.

Health officials estimate that the country is nearing peak flu season and are still offering flu shots. Doctors maintain it’s your best line of defence.

In addition to a flu shot there are other things people can do to avoid getting sick.

“Wash your hands as much as possible, stay away from work, school if your job allows,” Staples said.

