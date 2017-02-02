

Hundreds of Maritimers gathered at train stations across New Brunswick Wednesday evening to cheer on a teenager who has inspired others to perform acts of kindness as she battles cancer.

Becca Schofield weaved her way through the province by train as she headed to Quebec and Toronto to knock some items off her bucket list.

A bagpiper serenaded Becca as she boarded the train in Moncton and hundreds of people gathered in Miramichi to wish the teen a safe journey. Crowds also gathered at other train stations in the province to show their support and offer her well wishes for the trip.

Before making her journey, Becca told CTV Atlantic she was looking forward to attending a Toronto Maple Leafs game and taking a horse-drawn carriage through Old Quebec.

“I’m excited to revisit some of the places I went with my Grade 9 class, but not like have the worry of, oh, I have to get back at a certain time, or, you know, I’ve been left in Quebec!”

Becca has been battling brain cancer for two years. When the Riverview, N.B. teen was told she only had a year to live, she decided to make a bucket list, with inspiring acts of kindness topping that list.

The idea came about as a way to celebrate her last day of radiation on Dec. 15. However, the movement has lasted far beyond the teen’s last day of radiation. Her hashtag, #Beccatoldmeto, has now been seen by millions of people around the world and has inspired countless acts of kindness.