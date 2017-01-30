

CTV Atlantic





Candlelight vigils were held across the Maritimes Monday night after six people were killed and five critically injured at a mosque in Quebec City. More than a dozen others suffered minor injuries.

The shooting happened during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. Police say the victims were all men between the ages of 39 and 60.

Najah Attig lived in Quebec City and prayed at the mosque for six years. A friend of his died and his cousin was injured in Sunday night's shooting.

“This is an attack by a Canadian on innocent Canadians,” Attig said. “Terrorism is a blind violence that doesn't distinguish between your faith, your nationality.”

Sameh Hassan, chairman of the Maritime Muslim Academy, says everyone must take a stand against violent acts.

“Humanity didn't survive as a result of bigotry, hate and war. We are here today because of love, peace and understanding,” said Hassan.

Flags are flying at half-mast at Halifax City Hall, Cape Breton Regional Municipality City Hall, and the Nova Scotia legislature. Halifax Regional Police and the city are both flying the Quebec flag outside their respective buildings.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil in Halifax at Grand Parade, an event inviting people to come together “in the spirit of peace, unity and compassion.”

“Nobody really knows what to do, but I thought we should give people the chance to be together,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd. “It’s a chance to light a candle, and let people know that we will not be defeated by these kinds of acts.”

The Dalhousie Muslim Student Association also held a vigil on Dalhousie University’s Studley quad.

St. Thomas University held a vigil at the STU Chapel Monday afternoon, while Saint Mary’s University held a moment of silence at the school’s art gallery at 12:30 p.m.

“As part of SMU community and a Muslim student, I am deeply saddened by what happened in Quebec,” said Kazi Rahman, president of the Saint Mary’s University Students Association. “It isn't just the Muslim community here, the entire SMU community is deeply hurt by the incident in Quebec.”

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police say the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police are reaching out to their respective Muslim communities. They say police are monitoring intelligence and stepping up patrols accordingly, and anyone who spots any suspicious activity is asked to contact police.

“We also encourage everyone to continue on with their daily lives, although we know that may be difficult in light of yesterday’s senseless act,” said Halifax Regional Police in a statement.

“We recognize that this tragic incident impacts the Muslim community here and all Nova Scotians and Canadians. We’re here to protect the values that we all hold so dear – diversity, inclusion and openness.”

The premiers of all three Maritime provinces are expressing shock and sadness over the attack. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil extended his sympathies to the Muslim community on Twitter, calling the attack “senseless.”

I want to extend deepest sympathies to the Muslim community of Quebec City and everyone touched by this senseless act of violence. — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) January 30, 2017

Canada is welcoming and diverse. I stand with my colleague and friend @phcouillard in embracing the values of a multi-cultural society. — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) January 30, 2017

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant called the shootings “heinous” and said Canada has always been a country that “celebrates its diversity and promotes tolerance and harmony.”

It is with immense sadness that I learned of the heinous act carried out in Quebec last night. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

Canada has always been a country that celebrates its diversity and promotes tolerance and harmony. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

We will prevail. Our thoughts are with the grieving families, the entire Muslim community, and the people of Quebec. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) January 30, 2017

Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan said his thoughts are with the victims and families of the deadly shooting.

Our thoughts are with the victims and families of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City #stefoy — Wade MacLauchlan (@WadeMacLauchlan) January 30, 2017

A book of condolence is available at Halifax City Hall.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl and Amanda Debison.

