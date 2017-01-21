

Millions took to the streets in countless cities on Saturday in a show of women's power, designed to make the new President of the United States aware that some of his documented views about women are not acceptable.

The largest gathering in the Maritimes was at Grand Parade in Halifax, where more than 1,000 people made their voices heard.

“We wanted their administration to begin with a clear message from women around the world that we are paying attention to what's going on in the United States,” said organizer Jackie Barkhouse.

The group was smaller in Moncton,but their message every bit as clear.

“We need to make sure women all across the world support each other,” said protester Kelli Mattatall. “The Women's March on Washington gives us the opportunity to make sure we're there for our fellow women and our fellow citizens across the world.”

Just one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, those opposed to the new president spoke out. His views on women were documented during a long, bitter campaign.

“It's brought out the worst in people,” said protester Debbie Champagne. “It's brought people that were underground to the forefront thinking it's OK to bully and to be rude and to belittle other people.”

Champagne was born in the city Trump will call home for the next four years. She now lives in Sackville, N.B.

For the first time in 26 years she voted in the U.S. election by absentee ballot. On Saturday, she demonstrated solidarity with her family.

“I was marching here today for my daughters and my daughter’s friends,” Champagne said. “I think it's important they know that in this day and age we have to stand up for our rights because very quickly they could be taken away.”

Almost 700 sister marches took place around the globe, with an estimate of 2.5 million people taking part.Thirty of these marches are taking place in Canada.

Close to 100 gathered in Sydney, N.S. Among them was 91-year-old Marguerite Allen, who says women need to speak out against Trump.

“I don't think he's very concerned about the people,” said Allen. “He's concerned about Donald Trump. His attitude towards women is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting."

It’s a sentiment clearly shared by millions of people around the world, as this day of protest grew larger than organizers had planned.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacIntosh.