A major winter storm is heading towards the Maritimes, with significant amounts of snow, rain, and high winds arriving with it.

Snow is expected to fall in Fredericton throughout the night, with road crews in the city preparing for a variety of winter precipitation.

“There's a lot of strategy we put into these storms and every one is different. Unfortunately for this year it seems to be a mix of everything,” said Mike Walker, roads and streets manager for the City of Fredericton.

Timing will be an important factor in making a decision about when to put plows on the street and when to begin putting salt down on the road.

“We put a lot of thought into how we need to respond to that because you can change the conditions by plowing,” said Walker.

In Halifax, where most of the snow has disappeared, a sunny day turned dark and cool by late afternoon. Anticipating power outages because of high winds, Nova Scotia Power has fired up its emergency operations centre.

“We have damage assessment crews and powerline crews in place across Nova Scotia,” said Bev Ware of the power utility. “They’re ready to respond as soon as it’s safe for them to get out there.”

NB Power says it will be putting additional crews in the areas of Fredericton, Rothesay and St. Stephen Thursday night.

New Brunswick EMO says the potential for power outages is one reason why everybody should have an emergency kit that can keep them independent for a three-day period. The kit should include water, a flashlight and a battery operated radio and cash.

“The ATM machines might not always be working and we discovered that through tropical storm Arthur,” said EMO director Greg McCallum.

McCallum says more and more people are aware of penalties of not being prepared.

“Virtually every winter we've had at least one community that has had to make use of sheltering and warming centres and we've had many families that had to rely on what they had on hand for at least the first few hours,” he said.

EMO says residents should be prepared to stay home until the storm has pushed out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.