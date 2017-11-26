

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after two men in masks holding guns allegedly robbed a convenience store in Halifax.

Police responded to the scene at the Cove Market Convenience store on 565 Herring Cove Road around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the suspects entered the store with “long guns” and an employee was injured during the robbery, although they did not require medical attention.

Police won’t disclose how much money was stolen from the store, but say it was taken from a charity box.

Officers along with a police search dog combed the area; however, investigators were unable to locate the suspects.

The two men are described as white males and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.