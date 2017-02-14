

Alison Auld and Michael MacDonald, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Parts of Atlantic Canada remained under a blizzard warning Tuesday after a massive storm descended on the region, dumping a thick blanket of snow and unleashing howling winds before marching off to Newfoundland.

Environment Canada issued the warnings for Cape Breton and the east and south coasts of Newfoundland as the slow-moving storm continued its blustery trek east.

In eastern Newfoundland, the English School District closed schools in the St. John's region, which was forecast to get up to 60 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon. Other areas of the Avalon peninsula were expected to get about 40 cm of snow.

Transportation and many public services were at a standstill on the Avalon as high winds whipped around the snow, reducing visibility to nil in some areas.

"All you see is white outside," said Christina Hope, manager of the Tim Hortons on Torbay Road in St, John's. She said the fast-food outlet would be closing early despite a steady flow of snow-covered coffee seekers.

"You can sort of see across the street, but not very well."

The winds over eastern Newfoundland were expected to pick up through the day, gusting to 80 and 100 km/h overnight and continuing into Wednesday.

In Prince Edward Island, Canada Post said it wasn't safe to deliver mail Tuesday. Mail service was also cancelled in eastern Newfoundland.

Marine Atlantic, the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with Newfoundland, cancelled crossings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, schools and government offices were closed for a second day throughout Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick, while air travel was again stalled by cancellations and delays. Dozens of arrivals and departures at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were either cancelled or delayed.

Halifax resident Jody Clarke was among several neighbours on his street either wielding a shovel or pushing a snowblower.

"We're used to storms that hit with four or five hours of intense snow," said Clarke, his hood pull over his red tuque with a Canadian flag on the front.

"(But) this was 24 hours straight of blizzard-like conditions. You couldn't move. The city was in lockdown. That's the way it should have been. And we're just digging out now ... We got about 60 centimetres, but when you're shovelling, it feels like 100 centimetres."

In Cape Breton, police were asking motorists to stay off the roads until the blizzard moved out to sea.

"Visibility is a complete white-out and snow is still accumulating," the police force said in a statement Tuesday. "Main roads have been plowed but are filling in quickly. Most secondary roads are not driveable at all."

Vast areas of the Maritimes were snowed under Monday. The slow-moving blizzard -- dubbed the "Beast of the East" by one forecaster -- dumped almost 80 cm of snow at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in central New Brunswick. Powerful gusts that reached 120 kilometres per hour along the coast near Halifax created huge drifts throughout the port city.

Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby said the storm was significant because of the wide swath of terrain it covered, along with the heavy snowfall.

"In terms of duration and scale of area affected, it's a rare storm," she said from Charlottetown, which saw about 40 cm fall at the local airport. "It's not one we get every year."

Public transit ground to a halt in several cities Monday.

By early Tuesday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power was reporting outages affecting about 4,000 customers, and NB Power said there were about 250 customers without electricity.

In New Brunswick, the Moncton and Saint John areas received between 35 and 40 cm of snow. However, the Fredericton area saw the worst of the storm, receiving almost 70 centimetres.

Libby said parts of the Maritimes could be hit by another system approaching the area Wednesday and into Thursday. She said that could bring another 15 to 25 cm to southeastern New Brunswick and western P.E.I.

"Current indications point to potential snowfall amounts in excess of 15 cm across much of New Brunswick with maximum amounts over southeastern regions," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued for all of New Brunswick.

"Strong winds and reduced visibilities in blowing snow will also be a concern."

-- With files from Aly Thomson in Halifax.

Plow drivers say conditions are still bad and visibility poor. pic.twitter.com/R6MsaLsERh — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) February 14, 2017

HRM asking residents for patience: can't meet usual targets b/c of the amount of snow. Details @CTVAtlantic 6:00. pic.twitter.com/gm7xRQ2u3t — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) February 14, 2017

Missing shingles and siding in Eastern Passage. Residents say they could hear banging in the wind. pic.twitter.com/Ck7Th6QhXn — Kayla Hounsell (@KHounsellCTV) February 14, 2017

Seaport sign on the Halifax waterfront before and after it blew to its end. Yesterday vs. today. pic.twitter.com/CUdfkZko0W — Kayla Hounsell (@KHounsellCTV) February 14, 2017

Wind is still blowing pretty good out here!! pic.twitter.com/jjcKdxF6d7 — Kayla Hounsell (@KHounsellCTV) February 14, 2017

Car off the road on the cirq. Be safe out there everyone. Roads are still snow covered and icy. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/SMplbedix4 — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 14, 2017

When the snow banks are as big as the snow plows.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/EmZyVFYGSb — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) February 14, 2017

It's not quite over in the East! After a little break,I see more snow coming in tomorrow night. Details @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/X15bAnHnqj — Cindy Day (@CindyDayCTV) February 14, 2017

Oversized plows at work at the HFX Stanfield. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/UYCm7scFww — Ron Shaw (@RonShawCTV) February 14, 2017

Here are the latest #snowfall totals. Blizzard Warning still up for CB!

Another system is approaching...Details @ Noon/ CTV Two @ctvatlantic pic.twitter.com/jxQsDEcO5d — Alyse Hand (@AlyseHandCTV) February 14, 2017

My eventful trip into work this morning, but I finally arrived. pic.twitter.com/j5HIrwZMGb — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) February 14, 2017

I've worked at CTV in Sydney for five years, and today is the most snow I've seen here during that time. pic.twitter.com/bvPp3ZE3Vi — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 14, 2017

If there's a will, there's a way. This guy getting where he's going via snowshoe. pic.twitter.com/MsRdeoUdET — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 14, 2017

Wouldn't want to have to dig this out this AM! Common St in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/X2VDnKkGS8 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 14, 2017

Here's a sense of how much snow is on some side streets this AM. pic.twitter.com/YUe1Yks9I7 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 14, 2017

Good morning, Cape Breton! Union St in Sydney is among many side streets that were impassable this AM. pic.twitter.com/ySjRq3P77l — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 14, 2017

Watch out for ice falling off buildings onto sidewalks in downtown Halifax...#NSStorm #blizzard2017 pic.twitter.com/DqxrKBC7Pv — Keith (@keithjohnsCTV) February 14, 2017

Team effort at the radio station this morning. Wouldn't know what I'd without these guys helping dig me out! @105TheFox @1069Capital pic.twitter.com/XjQTpwviYb — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) February 14, 2017

Wow snowbanks as tall as me! (I realize that's not saying much, but still!) ❄️ pic.twitter.com/i4nmBbT0v4 — Kayla Hounsell (@KHounsellCTV) February 14, 2017

Accident on Bedford Highway. Roads are still icy, snow packed. If you have to go out, take your time.@CTVMorningAtl @ctvatlantic #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/9xZy9Zef8d — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 14, 2017

These houses look like they been sprayed with fake snow...#blizzard2017..halifax pic.twitter.com/bd3eLcsAp2 — Keith (@keithjohnsCTV) February 14, 2017

Snowfall totals are impressive..& so are the wind gusts! Here are some peak wind gusts from the storm! #ATLStorm @ctvmorningatl @ctvatlantic pic.twitter.com/DfmukrLAue — Alyse Hand (@AlyseHandCTV) February 14, 2017

Sidewalk in front of Halifax Infirmary still drifted in. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Odg3GGUUBl — Ron Shaw (@RonShawCTV) February 14, 2017

IWK parking garage full. They're asking people not to park on street narrowed by snow banks. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/XNoUbwPDjJ — Ron Shaw (@RonShawCTV) February 14, 2017