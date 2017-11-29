

Medals that were supposed to be handed out to members of the community who have gone above and beyond are being kept by Canadian senators for themselves.

In 1967, centennial medals were handed out to 30,000 Canadians for their valued service to their country. Fifty years later, the Canadian Senate wanted to do the same. This time, 1,500 medals were made at a cost of $225,000.

Twelve were given to each senator to give to their community’s unsung heroes, but 47 former and current senators are keeping one medal for themselves.

“It appears pretty graceless to award yourself a medal for a community-based project,” says political scientist Jeff MacLeod.

CTV News found that 12 of the 47 who are keeping a medal are current or former Maritime senators.

Four are from Nova Scotia, including Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard, Jane Cordy, Terry Mercer, and retired senator Kelvin Ogilvie.

Five are in New Brunswick, including Senators Joseph Day, Nancy Hartling, Percy Mockler, Rose-May Poirier and Pierrette Ringuette.

And the three senators on Prince Edward Island are Diane Griffin, Mike Duffy, and retired senator Elizabeth Hubley.

Macleod says it's not a "five-star scandal," but it is unseemly.

“For an institution that casts itself as one of sober thought and wisdom, that to award yourself a medal or to be seen as to not having thought through a process to award these medals in a way that looks reasonable and fair is kind of disturbing,” he says.

But Senator Serge Joyal, who pushed for the commemorative medals, doesn't agree.

“I have absolutely no hesitation to take the medal,” he says. “When I'll be leaving the Senate in two years because I'll have reached retirement age, the only thing I'm going to bring in my pocket is that medal.”

Joyal says senators have spent much of their life serving Canadians and deserve the medals, including Mike Duffy.

“One can entertain whatever opinion about Senator Duffy, but he's still standing in the Senate and he is proud to try to serve in the difficult context he went through,” says Joyal.

Duffy gave out his share of medals to deserving Prince Edward Islanders two weeks ago.

CTV News tried to reach each Maritime senator who opted for a medal. No one returned our request for comment before airtime.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.