

The Canadian Press





Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are due in court today.

Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott are alleged to have attacked Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31.

The 48-year-old was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise and Marriott are due in court for election and plea.