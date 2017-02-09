Featured
Men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland in prison due in court
Dennis Oland is taken from the Court of Appeal in Fredericton on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:02AM AST
Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are due in court today.
Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott are alleged to have attacked Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31.
The 48-year-old was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.
Muise and Marriott are due in court for election and plea.
