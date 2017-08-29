

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A mentally ill Nova Scotia man who killed his mother and two grandparents will not be allowed more freedom.

Codey Reginald Hennigar was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside a home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

Hennigar, who is in his early 30s, was tried on three counts of second-degree murder.

In January, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Judge Patrick Murray agreed with the defence and Crown that Hennigar, who had previously admitted to the killings, was not responsible for his actions because of his schizophrenia.

At the time, Crown attorney Mark Heerema said the victims died of a combination of blunt-force injuries to the head and smoke inhalation, and that at least one of the victims was still alive when the fire was set.

A six-member Criminal Code Review Board decided Tuesday that Hennigar should continue to get escorted day passes, but should not be allowed broadened privileges.

He has been allowed passes for escorted trips outside of the East Coast Forensic Hospital in the Halifax area since a similar hearing in March.