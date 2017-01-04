

A messy mix of weather has closed a number of schools and impacted travel across the Maritimes.

All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, Chignecto-Central Regional School Board and Strait Regional School Board closed for the day on Wednesday.

All French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island also closed.

New Brunswick schools were not affected, as students have yet to return after the holiday break.

In Halifax, freezing rain turned to heavy downpours throughout the day. Part of the Bedford Highway is closed due to flooding.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal is warning motorists that many roads are slick and they are asking drivers to slow down.

Parts of New Brunswick are getting hit with a messy mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets, making for slippery road conditions.

RCMP across the province are asking motorists to adjust their driving for the conditions.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques for the day. Bay Ferries cancelled the 11 a.m. sailing from Digby and the 2 p.m. sailing from Saint John.

The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing due to high winds.

Cape Breton’s Canso Causeway and the MacKay Bridge in Halifax were both closed to high-sided vehicles for several hours Wednesday morning, but they have since reopened to all vehicles.

The weather is also affecting air travellers. A number of flights are delayed or cancelled at Maritime airports. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.