A messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain closed schools in all three Maritime provinces Wednesday.

Some universities and colleges delayed opening while others cancelled classes for the day.

The weather also impacted the vote on the latest contract offer for Nova Scotia teachers. Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union were set to vote Wednesday on the new tentative agreement, but the union has postponed the vote until Thursday.

In Halifax, the parking ban was in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. but it has since been lifted.

The wintry weather resulted in a few accidents but no serious injuries were reported. Police were reminding motorists to adjust their driving for the conditions.

“I spoke to some police officers on the road this morning and they are telling me they experienced heavy rain to heavy snow to white out conditions to freezing rain – pretty much everything,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of Nova Scotia RCMP.

There were a handful of power outages in northeastern Nova Scotia Wednesday morning due to high winds. There are outages affecting 1,200 customers in New Brunswick as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A number of flights at Maritime airports are delayed or cancelled. Travellers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Another system is moving into the region, which is expected to bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

The overnight parking ban in Halifax has yet to be enforced.

“We are aware that we are anticipating more snow, possibly (Thursday) night and on the weekend, so they will be on standby. We continue to look at those residential streets that we still need to get to today,” said Toffany Chase of Halifax Regional Municipality Winter Works.

A wind warning is in effect for northern parts of Cape Breton.