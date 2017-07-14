Featured
Mi'kmaq leaders urge calm ahead of protest to remove statue in Halifax
A statue of Edward Cornwallis stands in a Halifax park on Thursday, June 23, 2011. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 11:53AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Organizers say a protest calling for a statue of Halifax's controversial founder to be toppled will proceed as planned, despite objections from Mi'kmaq leaders.
A Facebook event called "Removing Cornwallis" invites protesters to remove a large bronze statue of former governor Edward Cornwallis from atop a stone pedestal on Saturday.
The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs has come out against using force to remove the statue, joining Mayor Mike Savage's call for the Mi'kmaq community to work with the city as it re-evaluates its commemorations of Cornwallis.
In 1749, Cornwallis issued an infamous scalping proclamation promising a bounty for the scalp of every Mi'kmaq.
City councillors voted in April to convene an expert panel to recommend what to do about municipal landmarks paying tribute to the British military officer.
Protest organizer Suzanne Patles says the event was planned with the guidance of Indigenous elders, and she accused Savage of trying to sow division within the Mi'kmaq community.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police continue to investigate suspicious 1997 death of Halifax woman
- Halifax police seek clues in man's suspicious 2002 disappearance
- N.S. woman fined for failing to care for dog that had to be euthanized
- Nova Scotia sending firefighters to British Columbia to combat wildfires
- Ten people displaced by duplex fire near Moncton