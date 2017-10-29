

CTV Atlantic





A man from British Columbia is traveling across the country to help fund community projects and his latest pit-stop was in Moncton.

After hatching a plan, Ryan Lancaster decided to leave it all behind.

He quit his job and sold all of his worldly possessions, all to start ‘The Million Dollar Bus.’

“It’s not beautiful, but its home,” he says.

It has been four months on the road since Lancaster left his home back west.

First, he says he needed a vehicle and decided to acquire it the old fashioned way: bartering.

After hearing about the idea of trading from a small item to something larger, he decided to start with a $2 button.

“I said I was going to try to trade all the way up to a bus so I made five trades in six weeks.”

The button turned into a tea set, then came a digital camera and electric scooter. The scooter transformed into a sea-doo, and then he was finally left with a bus.

Lancaster decided he wanted to commit 100 per cent of his time and energy to the project, including his life savings.

“Although it’s a big sacrifice to make, I’m happier now than I’ve ever been before.”

The converted school bus has taken Lancaster and his colleagues from Kelowna, British Columbia to the east coast and they’ve been helping people and communities along the way.

“The idea is that we sell off the entire outside real estate of the bus in one inch squares, $10 a pop and then to raise $1 million and then find grass roots initiatives.”

The group says they’re interested in programs like ‘Cameras for Healing,’ which gives underprivileged or at-risk youth the opportunity to express themselves through photography.

On Sunday they met with the ‘Million Dollar Bus,’ initiative to tell them their story.

“The camera, so to speak becomes their voice and through that voice or through that conversation they start to express emotionally, their fears, what gives them concern, why can't they sleep at night,” says Maurice Henri from the program.

‘Cameras for Healing’ runs on a budget of $30 to $40,000 a year and started in 2006.

‘The Million Dollar Bus’ will make its next stop in Prince Edward Island, then Nova Scotia.

Lancaster says the bus will be parked in Newfoundland for the winter months.

Once the cross-country trip is over, the board of directors for the initiative will discuss which community projects receive funding.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.