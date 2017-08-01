

CTV Atlantic





A member of the United Mine Workers of America is sounding the alarm on a group of thrill seekers who are venturing into old and dangerous abandoned mines in Nova Scotia.

Bob Burchell says they don't understand the dangers they could face underground.

“Any adult that's doing it, needs to stop because it's sending a bad message,” Burchell said, “and their next mine, they may not come out.”

Exploring abandoned mines across the province has become popular online. The minehunters say they've only ever ventured into one coal mine and didn’t make it far, but other types of mines and caves are fair game.

The group documents their discoveries on film, but making sure not to reveal their identity to avoid anyone who may want to stop their exploration.

“It's just this untouched place that's been left abandoned that no one ever really knows about,” said one mine hunter. “We just get to discover them one by one, and for the most part I think we're the first ones in them in a very, very long time.”

The Department of Natural Resources says there are 8,000 abandoned mines across the province, and are encouraging the hunters or anyone else for that matter to stay out.

“The biggest thing about these guys is you see them in some of the videos, they're rappelling and who knows what's going to happen for stability around the hole,” says mine planning technician Ernie Hennick. “The hole could collapse. They're going into tunnels, unsure about roof conditions.”

The mines the hunters visit are easily accessible because they've been left open. The only thing stopping them are signs warning them of the dangers if they go inside.

That’s something DNR is looking to fix.

“We do have a priority list,” says Hennick. “There's about 100 places on the list and we're probably about halfway through the list now. It's taken us 15 years to get halfway through the list.”

The mine hunters group says they take the necessary precautions, using hard hats, head lamps and ropes.

“I wouldn't try to venture the odd or digits to you, but it's something we are well aware of. There are limits and parameters that we do kind of have in place as a group,” says the mine hunter.

DNR says their focus now is to secure any open mines in the province. In the meantime, they're hoping people listen to the warnings and stay out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.