There has been an outpouring of support in Minto after the New Brunswick village’s only grocery store burned to the ground this week.

The fire started at the Foodland store on Main Street around 7 a.m. Monday morning. The smoke has cleared, but the impact of the fire will linger much longer.

“This is sort of a disaster almost, you might say,” says Minto Mayor Donald Gould.

No one was injured, but Gould says up to 40 people are out of a job. Convenience stores in the village are now trying to ensure residents can still access the bare necessities.

“They’re bringing in extra daily staples like milk and bread,” says Gould. “We’re also looking at possibly bringing in a produce truck and also a frozen meat truck.”

The closest grocery store in located 20 minutes away, in Chipman. The Village of Minto is arranging a ride-share program for people who don’t have their own transportation and some people are even volunteering to drive residents in their own vehicles.

“Everybody knows everybody and everybody is so willing to help,” says resident Florence Quigley. “You do a little bit and everybody does a little bit and it works out.”

The local nursing home is also organizing transportation on its bus for free.

“We’ll take them up to get their groceries but we’ll drop them back off at their door,” says nursing home administrator Charlene Cobbett.

“The community, like Charlene said, was a big part of raising the money for the bus, so we just felt we needed to give back,” says nursing home director Kim Thornton.

While the loss is a major blow to the village, Gould says Minto is a resilient community.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity in the past,” he says.

There cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore