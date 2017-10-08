Featured
Miramichi boy hospitalized with 'serious' gunshot wound: Police
Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 1:48PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, October 8, 2017 7:10PM ADT
Police in Miramichi, N.B., say a 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
The Miramichi Police Force says officers responded to a Water Street residence just after 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a boy suffering "serious blood loss."
The teen was transported to the Miramichi Regional Hospital by paramedics, and is still in hospital being treated for serious injuries.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at the scene.
The male remains in custody after appearing in weekend remand court and will make a court appearance on Tuesday.
Police say the matter remains under investigation.