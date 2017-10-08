

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Police in Miramichi, N.B., say a 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.

The Miramichi Police Force says officers responded to a Water Street residence just after 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a boy suffering "serious blood loss."

The teen was transported to the Miramichi Regional Hospital by paramedics, and is still in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at the scene.

The male remains in custody after appearing in weekend remand court and will make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.