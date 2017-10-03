

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man has died after a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened just after 7 a.m. in Renous, N.B.,

Officers believe a Chevrolet Equinox and a dump truck collided on Highway 8.

The victim from Miramichi was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.