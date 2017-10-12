

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say there has been a happy ending to a search for a missing 12-year-old boy in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Colby Auger left his Green Creek, N.S. home around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. He was reported missing when he failed to return.

A ground search and rescue team and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre assisted RCMP as they searched the Green Creek area, near Pleasant Valley Road, Thursday morning.

Police say Auger has since been located and is safe.