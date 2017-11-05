Featured
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Moncton found safe: RCMP
Brandon Pellerin was last seen in the Moncton area on Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo: Codiac Regional RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:08PM AST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 4:00PM AST
A 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Moncton has been found safe and sound, according to police.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, Codiac Regional RCMP said Brandon Pellerin was last seen on Thursday.
The next day, police issued another release stating Brandon was found and is safe.
The RCMP is thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.