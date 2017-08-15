Featured
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe: N.S. RCMP
Rylee Irene Robinson, 13, was last seen in Berwick, N.S., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 3:09PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 11:37AM ADT
Police in Nova Scotia say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.
Kings District RCMP said Tuesday that Rylee Irene Robinson was last seen early Saturday morning in Berwick, N.S.
Police released an update Wednesday, saying Robinson has been found and is safe.