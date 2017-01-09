Featured
Missing 13-year-old Moncton boy found safe: RCMP
Brandon Pellerin was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday at a home on Donovan Terrace. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 10:40AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 3:01PM AST
The RCMP say a 13-year-old Moncton boy has been found safe.
Brandon Pellerin was reported missing Sunday after he left a home on Donovan Terrace around 7 p.m.
Police said they were especially concerned for his well-being given the frigid temperatures and because he hadn’t been wearing a winter jacket.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that the teen has since been found safe.
No other details have been released.
