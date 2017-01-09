

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a 13-year-old Moncton boy has been found safe.

Brandon Pellerin was reported missing Sunday after he left a home on Donovan Terrace around 7 p.m.

Police said they were especially concerned for his well-being given the frigid temperatures and because he hadn’t been wearing a winter jacket.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the teen has since been found safe.

No other details have been released.